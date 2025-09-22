Syria Announces October 5 Date for Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Syria’s supreme committee for parliamentary elections declared on Sunday that the country will hold voting for its 250-seat People’s Assembly on October 5, marking the first legislative election since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime last year.
The committee stated that the election timeline was established in accordance with the constitutional declaration and directives issued earlier this year by interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, who formed the election authority in June. The upcoming polls will operate under a provisional, indirect electoral framework aimed at creating a new legislative body within 60 to 90 days.
In August, the election commission delayed voting in three provinces—Sweida, Hasakah, and Raqqa—due to ongoing security issues.
The committee said the seats for those provinces will stay unfilled until conditions improve and a safe environment is established.
Sweida has been unsettled by sectarian violence, while Hasakah and Raqqa continue to experience unrest amid friction between interim authorities and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
