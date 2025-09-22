Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chief Al-Budaiwi: GCC Fms' 80Th UNGA Sideline Meeting To Coordinate Efforts


2025-09-22 01:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The meeting of the GCC Foreign Ministers, held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, will focus on coordinating efforts on the regional and international levels, said GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.
In a statement by the GCC Secretariat, Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the coordinating meeting of the esteemed Ministerial Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Council states aims "to coordinate the efforts of the GCC states regarding numerous regional and international files during the sessions."
The meeting was chaired by Abdullah Al-Yahya -- Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait and President of the current session of the Ministerial Council and attended by the Foreign Ministers of the GCC states at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait to the UN in New York City late Sunday.
Al-Budaiwi explained that the joint Gulf ministerial meetings were discussed, and views were exchanged on topics related to strategic relations and dialogue between the GCC countries and global nations and blocs, in addition to reviewing the latest developments on the regional and international levels. (end)
