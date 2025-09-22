S. Korea's Leader's Approval Rating Climbs to 69.9 Percent
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has seen a slight uptick in public support, with his approval rating climbing 0.8 percentage points to 69.9 percent last week, according to a new poll released Monday by local pollster Flower Research.
The poll, conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI), also showed a drop in disapproval of Lee’s performance, which fell 1.2 percentage points to 28.2 percent.
While Lee’s personal ratings improved, backing for his ruling liberal Democratic Party edged down 0.1 percentage point to 56.2 percent. Support for the conservative opposition People Power Party remained unchanged at 25.4 percent.
Minor parties saw limited movement. The Rebuilding Korea Party, a smaller left-leaning group, recorded 2.3 percent, while the right-leaning New Reform Party polled at 1.9 percent.
In a separate survey using an automated response system (ARS), Flower Research reported a 0.5 percentage point rise in Lee’s rating to 64.5 percent.
Both polls surveyed over 1,000 registered voters — 1,005 in CATI and 1,007 in ARS — conducted between Friday and Saturday. The surveys carry a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
