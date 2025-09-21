Devotees Throng Temples In Himachal On First Day Of Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Sep 22 (IANS) Thousands of devotees from across the region thronged temples in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, on the first day of the nine-day Navratri, considered by Hindus to be an auspicious period, and offered prayers.

The popular temples of Naina Devi in Bilaspur, Chintpurni in Una, Baba Balak Nath in Hamirpur, Brajeshwari Devi, Jwalaji and Chamunda Devi in Kangra, and Bhimakali and Hateshwari in Shimla district witnessed a huge rush.

Security has been beefed up, and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed to manage the crowds in all the prominent shrines, a senior police official told IANS.

Shardiya Navratri will culminate with the celebration of Dussehra on October 2.

A majority of the pilgrims came from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.“Every day we are expecting between 15,000 and 20,000 devotees at the temple,” an official at the hilltop Naina Devi shrine in Bilaspur district told IANS over the phone.

Many temples, including Mata Chintpurni in Una district, Baba Balak Nath Temple Deothsidh in Hamirpur district and Jakhu Temple in Shimla district, are now offering online“darshan” services.

The devotees would also be able to offer online offerings. The websites of the temple have a collection of photographs and the history of the shrines. It also includes information on forthcoming religious events and festivals.

“One can literally have a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple,” an official at the Chintpurni temple said.

Extending greetings, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu wrote on X,“My wish from Maa Shailputri is that with her divine grace, she frees your life from every crisis and fills it with joy and brightness. Jai Mata Di.”

This festival is celebrated four times a year, known as Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupt Navratri, Ashadha Gupt Navratri and Shardiya Navratri. The most well-known Navratris are those that take place during Chaitra Month and Ashwina Month. During this Navratri, Durga Puja is also conducted in various regions.