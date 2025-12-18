Delhi Fog Alert! Indigo Warns Of Flight Delays In New Advisory, IGI Airport Says...

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) were delayed due to dense fog conditions affecting parts of north India. The Delhi airport, IndiGo and SpiceJet released an advisory, warning flyers of flight delays and requesting them to contact the airline and check flight status before leaving for the airport.

Meanwhile, a Mint journalist reported that all IndiGo flights were delayed for over six hours on Friday. He informed that the airline provided refreshments to all passengers in the meantime, and long queues were observed near thefood outlets. He said passengers had to go through security checks again to enter the airport.

Long queues were witnessed near food outlets at Delhi IGI airport.

In an advisory issued around 8 am on Friday, the Delhi airport said,“Dense fog has led to CAT III operations at the airport, resulting in possible delays and disruptions.”

“Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines,” the airport said in the statement.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” it added.

IndiGo flights delayed

A Mint journalist, who was at the Delhi airport, travelling to Kolkata, reported that all IndiGo flights at Delhi airport were delayed for over six hours on Friday. He said his flight was scheduled at 11:55 pm on Thursday. However, it was rescheduled for 6:30 am on Friday.

“Dear flyer, We sincerely regret to inform you that your flight with PNR J676NM is delayed due to consequential effect of air traffic congestion,” read the message received by him.

IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said,“Early morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is affecting visibility and impacting flight operations. We seek your understanding, as this is a seasonal occurrence, and flight movements are being managed accordingly to ensure safe and orderly operations.”

“Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings. We recommend checking the latest flight status prior to leaving for the airport ,” the airline added.

It said,“Our teams are actively monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with air traffic authorities. Wherever possible, we are making operational adjustments to minimise inconvenience and ensure customer support remains available across all key touchpoints.”

“We will keep you informed and get you on your way as soon as conditions permit,” IndiGo added.

SpiceJet advisory

SpiceJet also said that due to bad weather at Delhi (poor visibility) and Dubai (thunderstorm with rain),“all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via #status.”