Elon Musk's Spacex Reportedly Scoops Up Over 1,000 Cybertrucks As Tesla Struggles To Scale Demand

Assuming SpaceX bought only the base variant, it still implies that the company spent about $80 million in acquiring Cybertrucks and potentially over $100 million. Tesla itself confirmed in November that Cybertrucks have been put to use at SpaceX.

Elon Musk's rocket and spacecraft manufacturing company SpaceX has reportedly bought over 1000 Cybertrucks from the billionaire's EV company Tesla.

Electrek on Thursday reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that SpaceX has bought over 1000 Cybertrucks from Tesla and that it could ramp to about 2000 over time.

The Tesla Cybertruck is among the company's pricier offerings with a starting price of $79,990. Its more premium Cyberbeast model has a starting price of $114,990.

Assuming SpaceX bought only the base variant, it still implies that the company spent about $80 million in acquiring Cybertrucks and potentially over $100 million. Electrek also previously reported that Cybertrucks were spotted being delivered to Musk's AI startup xAI.

Weak Demand Haunts The Stainless Steel Juggernaut

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in November 2023 after a long wait. However, the truck was pricier than proposed during unveiling in 2019, dragging down demand and preventing reservation holders from actually placing the order. Musk had said in 2019 that the entry level variant of the truck would start at just about $40,000, while the most premium version would start at around $70,000.

The Cybertruck's stainless steel exterior and angular design also pulled split opinions, with some deeming it ugly while others appreciated the change.

Musk has previously predicted that Tesla could sell up 500,000 Cybertrucks annually. However, in 2024, the company sold only 85,133 units of all its premium models combined, which includes the Model S, X and the Cybertruck, putting Cybertruck annual sales alone at below 30,000 units on an estimate.

Tesla Deliveries Still At Risk Of Drop

Tesla's vehicle deliveries currently stand at risk of dropping for the second consecutive year in 2025.

Deliveries for the nine months through September-end this year totaled 1.22 million. Tesla must now deliver 568,917 vehicles in the fourth quarter to prevent a year-over-year drop in deliveries. Notably, the company has not yet exceeded 500,000 in quarterly deliveries till date.

The company's best quarterly delivery numbers was in the third quarter earlier this year when it delivered 497,099 vehicles, marking a year-over-year growth of 7.4%.

Collaboration In Musk Universe

Musk's many companies actively collaborate with one another. In July, the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX agreed to invest $2 billion in xAI as part of a $5 billion equity round. Musk has also previously said that Tesla's upcoming Roadster vehicle will rely on collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla to provide incredible acceleration.

SpaceX is reportedly targeting an initial public offering with a valuation of around $1.5 trillion in mid-to-late 2026 or 2027. The IPO would make the rocket manufacturer the second of Musk's companies to be publicly held while others including xAI and the Boring Company continue to be private.

