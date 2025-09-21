Wynn Rises In UAE: Marjan CEO Confirms 2027 Launch For RAK Gaming Resort

The construction of the highly anticipated Wynn Integrated Resort at Marjan Islands is on schedule, a top official has confirmed.

“We are committed to delivering the resort by 2027, and it is on plan,” said Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.“If you look at the site, you will see a lot of work happening. March 2027 is approaching fast.”

Recommended For You

A joint venture between US-based casino and hotel operator Wynn Resorts, Marjan, and RAK Hospitality Holding, the 70-storey Wynn Al Marjan has already reached the 61st floor as of August this year. Wynn Resorts was awarded the UAE's first commercial gaming operator licence in 2024, marking its first integrated gaming resort in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Tourism boost

Abdouli said the resort will significantly increase visitor numbers in Ras Al Khaimah.“It is one of the biggest projects in the UAE and one of the most anticipated in the region,” he said.“It will add 1,542 hotel keys and more than 22 F&B lounges and experiences. It will increase the number of visitors to the emirate.”

He added that the project will have a wider economic impact.“The Wynn resort will provide an offering, but supporting it requires residential units and apartments as well. Many businesses will be created there. It will be an integral part of Ras Al Khaimah's economy.”

Hiring is already underway, with 78 open positions listed as of September 21. In April, Wynn reported onboarding 80 employees, with plans to reach around 300 by year-end.

Expected to open in 2027, the $3.9-billion Wynn Al Marjan will be the first integrated gaming resort in the region. The resort is being built on its own island spanning more than 60 hectares, extending into the Arabian Gulf.

According to Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings, the UAE's gaming market could reach up to $5 billion. While highly anticipated for its gaming features, Wynn Al Marjan will also offer extensive non-gaming amenities.

RAK expansion

Abdouli spoke to Khaleej Times days after master developer Marjan announced the completion of infrastructure works on Ras Al Khaimah's newest community, RAK Central. Billed as the largest business district in the Northern Emirates, it is set to welcome the first businesses by 2027, followed by hospitality and residential projects.

He noted that Ras Al Khaimah's growth story continues, with strong potential for further investment.“The Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority aims to attract more than 3.5 million visitors by 2030,” he said.“To achieve this, we need more hospitality keys and active investor participation in real estate, including hotels and apartments.”

The emirate is planning new master plans and residential developments to ensure sustainable growth.“We conduct research and development based on a scientific approach, monitoring supply and demand. Once a master plan is launched, we know it is beneficial for all parties, and we ensure a 30 percent development margin for any developer.”