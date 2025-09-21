The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Roofing Underlayment Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

How Big Is The Roofing Underlayment Market In 2025?

There has been a consistent increase in the size of the roofing underlayment market in the previous years. The market is projected to expand from $28.01 billion in 2024 to about $29.35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The rise in the historical period can be credited to aspects including residential and commercial construction, advancements in roofing materials, moisture and weatherproofing control, regulations and building codes, roof repair, and maintenance, as well as the usage of underlayment materials that are both eco-friendly and sustainable.

The market for roofing underlayment is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the subsequent years, escalating to a worth of $37.8 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the adoption of energy-efficient roofing systems, high-impact-resistant underlayment materials, and innovative smart roofing underlayment solutions. Other contributing factors include the increasing popularity of green and cool roofing, retrofit and renovation initiatives, and the aging of existing building infrastructure. The prominent trends expected during the forecast period feature self-adhesive and peel-and-stick underlayment, use of synthetic and high-performing underlayment materials, solar-integrated roofing underlayment, digital monitoring, remote diagnostics, underlayments with fire-resistant properties, and the use of drones for roof inspections.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Roofing Underlayment Market?

The expansion of both residential and non-residential building construction is set to spur the development of the roofing underlayment market. In this context, construction refers to the process of creating and erecting structures that provide housing or commercial space. Roofing underlayments, which are used in every residential and commercial building, serve as a shield between the framing materials and the upper layer of roof shingles, safeguarding against water leaks. For instance, the American Institute of Architects, a professional membership association for architects based in the US, predicts a 5.4% surge in non-residential building construction in 2022, which is projected to hit 6.1% by 2023. Moreover, the U.S. Census Bureau, a federal agency, reported an uptick in monthly residential construction activities in 2022. Thus, the construction industry's expansion is fueling the roofing underlayment market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Roofing Underlayment Industry?

Major players in the Roofing Underlayment include:

. DowDuPont

. Atlas Roofing Industries Inc.

. Monier Roofing Pvt Ltd.

. Carlisle Companies Incorporated

. CertainTeed Corporation

. GAF Materials Corporation

. Owens Corning

. Johns Manville

. Duro-Last Inc.

. MFM Building Products Corp.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Roofing Underlayment Market In The Globe?

Advancements in technology have become a primary trend gaining traction in the roofing underlayment industry. Focused on technological innovations, major firms in the roofing underlayment space are striving to fulfill customer needs and enhance their market standing. Boral Roofing, an American roofing products and construction materials producer, introduced its Sol-R-Skin Blue roofing underlayment, equipped with unique UV protection and anti-glare capabilities. The product not only shields homes from UV radiation but also enhances energy efficiency with its heat-reflecting aluminum surface and a heat-resistant fiberglass mat. Additionally, it bolsters waterproofing and insulation capacities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Roofing Underlayment Market Report?

The roofing underlayment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Asphalt-Saturated Felt, Rubberized Asphalt, Non-Bitumen Synthetic

2) By Installation Method: Self-Adhesive, Mechanically Attached

3) By Barrier Property: Water-Resistant, Waterproof

4) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial, Non-Residential Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Asphalt-Saturated Felt: Organic Felt, Fiberglass Felt

2) By Rubberized Asphalt: Self-Adhering Rubberized Asphalt, Non-Self-Adhering Rubberized Asphalt

3) By Non-Bitumen Synthetic: Polypropylene-Based, Polyethylene-Based

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Roofing Underlayment Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the roofing underlayment market. The report on this market covered several other regions as well, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

