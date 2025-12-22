Who Is Kalyan Padala? Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner, Know His Total Earnings And Prizes Money

Kalyan Padala has won the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 cup. He entered the house as a commoner and emerged as the winner. As the winner, how much is Kalyan's prize money, and what are the benefits along with his remuneration?

Kalyan Padala won Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9. He entered as a commoner and won hearts with his gameplay and attitude, ultimately lifting the trophy and winning the title.

The winner gets ₹50 lakh prize money. However, after Deeman Pawan took ₹15 lakh, the winner's prize money is now reduced to ₹35 lakh after tax deductions.

Kalyan reportedly earned ₹2 lakh per week, totaling ₹30 lakh. With the ₹35 lakh prize, his total is ₹65 lakh, plus a car and other sponsor benefits and TV show offers.

From Vizianagaram, Kalyan Padala is an Indian Army soldier. He entered Bigg Boss as a commoner and impressed everyone with his physical and mental game, winning the title.

Bigg Boss Telugu has completed 8 seasons. Season 9, which started on Sep 10, was a huge hit with great TRP, thanks to the commoners who made it special. Kalyan Padala won.