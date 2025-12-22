Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Posts Strategic New Project Investments
Shariatmadari articulated that in the preceding Iranian fiscal
year, the Holding's aggregate investment yield culminated at 590
trillion rials (approximately $892 million). He articulated that
concurrently, technological advancements and innovation initiatives
facilitated a cost reduction of 180 trillion rials (approximately
$272 million).
The official report indicates that the organization's output reached 27 million tons in the preceding fiscal year, reflecting a 7 percent uptick, equating to an additional 1.75 million tons relative to the prior year's metrics.
The Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company is regarded as one of Iran's leading petrochemical corporations. The holding aims to raise its annual production capacity to 57.4 million tons and boost its product sales value to over $30.1 billion by March 19, 2028. Currently, its annual output stands at around 26 million tons.
