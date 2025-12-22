“Ukraine Days” In U.S. Congress And Mass Rallies Have Greatest Impact, Activist Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This assessment was given in a comment to Ukrinform by Roxolana Wynar, a community leader in the U.S. and Ukraine human rights activist, in Washington.

“In my opinion, some of the most effective strategies for engaging with government officials have been advocacy for Ukraine on Capitol Hill and mass rallies,” the activist noted.

Wynar emphasized that rallies in the United States, which she has personally helped organize over the past few years, are attended by key American government officials and law-makers. This is significant because it demonstrates the political stance of the U.S. government in support of Ukraine and prompts corresponding actions.

At the same time,“Ukraine Days” in the U.S. Congress and other advocacy events on Capitol Hill, where members of the Ukrainian diaspora interact directly with legislators from their districts and states, have a strong effect. These efforts help strengthen support for Ukraine at the legislative level and encourage members of Congress to propose, promote, and vote on bills providing aid to Ukraine.

According to her, this approach proved particularly effective between 2022 and 2024, when Ukraine received weapons and aid it needed from the U.S. An important example was that such advocacy efforts helped get the supplemental aid package of 2024 to a vote and it passed unanimously on a bipartisan basis.

“In 2025, our advocacy efforts are still just as important and impactful, but sadly more challenging, as the political climate has changed regarding Ukraine,” the activist said.

Expert: Russia uses 'persecution' claims to undermine support for Ukraine in U.S.

As reported, the Ukrainian community in the U.S. actively engages with local, state, and federal authorities to provide accurate information on events in Ukraine. In addition, rallies, concerts, cultural festivals, academic programs, and other initiatives are held to advocate for continued support for Ukraine.