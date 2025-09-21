Siding Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

Siding Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Siding Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Siding Market ?

The dimensions of the siding market have been consistently expanding in the past few years. There is a projected growth from $103.06 billion in 2024 to $106.29 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth during the historical phase is due to factors such as residential and commercial construction, exterior house renovations and remodeling, resistance to weather, durability, architectural and design preferences, as well as the availability of sustainable and eco-friendly siding alternatives.

The market size for siding is predicted to exhibit robust expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $129.79 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%. The growth anticipated in this period can be linked to factors such as energy-efficient and eco-friendly building codes, siding materials suited for automation, siding capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions, customized and personalized siding options, aging architecture, as well as urban and suburban development. Key trends expected within this forecast period include sidings integrated with solar for power generation, self-cleaning and self-repairing siding materials, clear siding options, flexible and lightweight siding materials, and sustainable and decomposable siding materials, in addition to siding that helps in noise and acoustic management.

Download a free sample of the siding market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Siding Global Market Growth ?

The robustness and capability to elevate the visual attraction of structures are propelling the growth of the siding market. Utilizing siding for novel construction or renovation significantly enhances multiple components of a building. It can confirm the structural durability of a building by shielding it from water damage that could cause the wood inside the structure to decay. Some siding varieties also have the ability to resist moisture, safeguard against severe weather conditions, and withstand winds up to 180 mph. Moreover, it has the potential to escalate the resale worth of a house due to its aesthetic enhancement. Numerous siding materials can be tailored to provide a pleasing exterior to a building. Another bonus is that these materials can also ward off UV rays, thus maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the building over extended periods.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Siding Market?

Major players in the Siding include:

. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

. Westlake Chemical Corporation

. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

. Etex Group SA

. Boral Limited

. James Hardie Industries PLC

. Nichiha Corporation

. Cornerstone Building Brands

. SHERA Public Company Limited

. Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Siding Market?

The siding market is being influenced by the escalating adoption of sidings that offer superior insulation, therefore decreasing the need for energy consumption via air conditioning and heating systems. Vinyl sidings, which are typically well-insulated, are popular choices. Unlike their standard counterparts, these sidings come pre-equipped with a layer of insulating foam. This enhances the rigidity of the installation by eliminating hollow spaces underneath the vinyl layer and aids in heightening impact resistance. Additionally, such well-insulated sidings maintain an even temperature throughout properties. Furthermore, they curtail the need for indoor heating in the winter months, leading to considerable energy savings. Not only do they mitigate heat leaks via the roof and fenestrations such as windows, entry doors, and skylights, they also contribute to a reduction in indoor cooling costs. An additional advantage of insulated walls is the dampening of noise, making them ideal for residential structures located in high traffic areas.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Siding Market Report?

The siding market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Fiber Cement, Vinyl, Metal, Stucco, Concrete And Stone, Brick, Wood, Other Materials

2) By Application: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance

3) By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Offices, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Fiber Cement: Pre-Mixed Fiber Cement Panels, Fiber Cement Boards, Fiber Cement Shingles

2) By Vinyl: Vinyl Siding Panels, Vinyl Shakes, Vinyl Trim and Accessories

3) By Metal: Aluminum Siding, Steel Siding, Copper Siding

4) By Stucco: Traditional Stucco, Synthetic Stucco (EIFS), Pre-Cast Stucco Panels

5) By Concrete and Stone: Concrete Siding Panels, Natural Stone Veneer, Manufactured Stone Veneer

6) By Brick: Full Brick, Brick Veneer, Thin Brick Panels

7) By Wood: Wood Siding Boards, Wood Shingles and Shakes, Engineered Wood Siding

8) By Other Materials: Composite Siding, Reclaimed Wood Siding, Bamboo Siding

View the full siding market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Siding Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in the siding industry and is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The siding market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Siding Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fireproofing Materials Global Market Report 2025

/report/fireproofing-materials-global-market-report

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2025

/report/green-building-materials-global-market-report

Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2025

/report/nonresidential-green-buildings-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.