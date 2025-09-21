Jordanian Universities Achieve Notable Academic And Research Milestones

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Governorates, Sept. 21 (Petra) – Several Jordanian universities continue to achieve significant accomplishments across multiple domains, including excellence in student competitions, advancement in global rankings, and participation in international forums, enhancing Jordan's position as a hub for higher education and innovation.At Yarmouk University, the Faculty of Fine Arts secured top results in the second Interior Design Cup 2025, organized by Istatieh Training Center.Student Safaa Al-Bataineh claimed first place, while Hossam Bakr secured second place nationwide.The competition aims to bring together creative talents in interior design on a single platform, allowing them to showcase their skills and present innovative design ideas that reflect professionalism and excellence.This year's edition, themed "Together to Spread Interior Design Culture," highlighted young and professional talents and promoted innovation in contemporary design solutions.At Jadara University, the institution led private universities in northern Jordan with the highest number of researchers listed among the top 2 percent of the world's most influential scientists, according to the Stanford-Elsevier ranking, a key global index measuring research quality and international impact.University President Habis Zboun said, "Jadara's position in this global ranking reflects our strategic vision to enhance scientific research and elevate its quality, confirming our confident path toward global recognition."Al al-Bayt University said Stanford University, in collaboration with the global publisher Elsevier, included nine faculty members among the world's top 2 percent most influential scientists for 2025, based on global citation metrics.University President Osama Nasir noted that the inclusion of faculty members in this ranking underscores the university's academic standing and demonstrates the teaching staff's capability to contribute to human knowledge and scientific research regionally and globally.Dean of Scientific Research Akef Al-Fugara added that the university continues to support researchers by providing a stimulating academic environment and encouraging collaboration with international universities and research centers, emphasizing that this achievement strengthens its leading role in knowledge production and research innovation.