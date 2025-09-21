Ukraine Already Has Initial Offers For Exporting Its Weapons Zelensky
"This will be a controlled export of our weapons, including naval drones. The security of sea routes is an integral part of overall security, and it depends on many nations. Ukraine is offering all its reliable partners our technologies that have already helped us in the Black Sea. We look forward to robust contracts," he said.
He also stated that new long-term steps are being prepared to strengthen Ukraine's financial resilience, particularly those concerning Russian assets.Read also: Zelensky announces meeting with Trump next week
He stressed that Russian assets must work more to defend against Russian aggression and to support Ukraine's recovery.
"We will discuss this with our partners as well," he said.
Zelensky thanked the United States and all partners for launching the new PURL program, which enables NATO member states to purchase U.S. weapons for Ukraine.
"This includes missiles for Patriot systems, for HIMARS, and other weaponry – all very effective. In October, we expect to provide additional funding for this initiative," Zelensky said.
During the UN General Assembly's high-level week, Ukraine's delegation has nearly 20 meetings scheduled with leaders from around the world, including a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
