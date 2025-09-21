Lecturer in Education, The University of Melbourne

Dr Hugh Gundlach is a lecturer and researcher in the Faculty of Education, The University of Melbourne.

In addition to lecturing and working as a secondary school teacher, Hugh has performed research and consulting work in the sport, racing, entertainment, tourism and education industries.

He was named as one of the Australian Council for Educational Leaders' New Voices in Educational Leadership Research in 2023. In 2024 he was one of the ABC's Top 5 Media Residency positions for Humanities. He is the 2025 recipient of the University of Melbourne's Faculty of Eductaion Award for Excellence in Early Career Research Achievements.



2018–present Lecturer in Education, The University of Melbourne

2020–present English Teacher, High School

2018–2019 Education Officer, Victorian Association for the Teaching of English

2017–2018 Lecturer, Ducere Global Business School

2014–2017 English Teacher, High School

2006–2013 Lecturer in Management and Marketing, The University of Melbourne 2011–2012 Research and Insights Analyst, IER Pty Ltd



2022 University of Melbourne, Doctorate of Philosophy (Education)

2016 University of Melbourne, Master of Education (Educational Management)

2014 University of Melbourne, Master of Teaching (Secondary)

2013 University of Melbourne, Postgraduate Diploma of Teaching

2012 RMIT University, Master of Commerce

2011 RMIT University, Master of Business Administration

2009 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Arts/Diploma of Modern Languages 2007 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Commerce (Honours - Management & Marketing)



2025 Whose stories are told? Indigenous voices in the VCE Literature curriculum, Idiom

2025 Cinematic Portrayals of Music Teachers 1940 – 2025: An Analytical Study and Database, Journal of Research in Music Education

2025 What really influences teacher attrition, migration, and retention?, The Australian Educational Researcher

2024 Workload and wellbeing the key to a sustainable English teacher workforce, Idiom

2024 A Meta-analysis of the Antecedents of Teacher Turnover and Retention, Educational Research Review

2023 Rethinking teacher turnover in Australian schools, Australian Educational Leader

2023 Becoming a teacher researcher, Idiom

2023 Mentoring to retain early career teachers, Australian Educational Leader

2023 Sustaining English teachers in their work: the role of job crafting, Australian Journal of English Education

2021 Supporting early career English teachers during and after initial teacher education, Idiom

2020 Beyond the text response essay: Alternative writing tasks, Literacy Learning: The Middle Years

2020 Teacher perceptions of quality criterion referenced rubrics in practice, Literacy Learning: The Middle Years

2018 What initial teacher educators can do to reduce early career teacher attrition, Idiom 2012 Authenticity: Further theoretical and practical development, Journal of Brand Management



2024 Project Development Seed Fund Role: Researcher Funding Source: Melbourne Data Analytics Platform

2023 Classroom Research Seed Funding Role: Academic Partner Funding Source: Australian Association for the Teaching of English 2018 Strengthening Teachers Initiative Role: Researcher Funding Source: Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, Government of Victoria



Victorian Association for the Teaching of English

Victorian Commercial Teachers' Association

Australian Council for Educational Leaders

Victorian Institute of Teaching

Australian Association for Research in Education Australian Association for the Teaching of English

