Hugh Gundlach
-
Lecturer in Education,
The University of Melbourne
Dr Hugh Gundlach is a lecturer and researcher in the Faculty of Education, The University of Melbourne.
In addition to lecturing and working as a secondary school teacher, Hugh has performed research and consulting work in the sport, racing, entertainment, tourism and education industries.
He was named as one of the Australian Council for Educational Leaders' New Voices in Educational Leadership Research in 2023. In 2024 he was one of the ABC's Top 5 Media Residency positions for Humanities. He is the 2025 recipient of the University of Melbourne's Faculty of Eductaion Award for Excellence in Early Career Research Achievements.Experience
-
2018–present
Lecturer in Education, The University of Melbourne
2020–present
English Teacher, High School
2018–2019
Education Officer, Victorian Association for the Teaching of English
2017–2018
Lecturer, Ducere Global Business School
2014–2017
English Teacher, High School
2006–2013
Lecturer in Management and Marketing, The University of Melbourne
2011–2012
Research and Insights Analyst, IER Pty Ltd
-
2022
University of Melbourne, Doctorate of Philosophy (Education)
2016
University of Melbourne, Master of Education (Educational Management)
2014
University of Melbourne, Master of Teaching (Secondary)
2013
University of Melbourne, Postgraduate Diploma of Teaching
2012
RMIT University, Master of Commerce
2011
RMIT University, Master of Business Administration
2009
University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Arts/Diploma of Modern Languages
2007
University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Commerce (Honours - Management & Marketing)
-
2025
Whose stories are told? Indigenous voices in the VCE Literature curriculum, Idiom
2025
Cinematic Portrayals of Music Teachers 1940 – 2025: An Analytical Study and Database, Journal of Research in Music Education
2025
What really influences teacher attrition, migration, and retention?, The Australian Educational Researcher
2024
Workload and wellbeing the key to a sustainable English teacher workforce, Idiom
2024
A Meta-analysis of the Antecedents of Teacher Turnover and Retention, Educational Research Review
2023
Rethinking teacher turnover in Australian schools, Australian Educational Leader
2023
Becoming a teacher researcher, Idiom
2023
Mentoring to retain early career teachers, Australian Educational Leader
2023
Sustaining English teachers in their work: the role of job crafting, Australian Journal of English Education
2021
Supporting early career English teachers during and after initial teacher education, Idiom
2020
Beyond the text response essay: Alternative writing tasks, Literacy Learning: The Middle Years
2020
Teacher perceptions of quality criterion referenced rubrics in practice, Literacy Learning: The Middle Years
2018
What initial teacher educators can do to reduce early career teacher attrition, Idiom
2012
Authenticity: Further theoretical and practical development, Journal of Brand Management
-
2024
Project Development Seed Fund
Role:
Researcher
Funding Source:
Melbourne Data Analytics Platform
2023
Classroom Research Seed Funding
Role:
Academic Partner
Funding Source:
Australian Association for the Teaching of English
2018
Strengthening Teachers Initiative
Role:
Researcher
Funding Source:
Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, Government of Victoria
-
Victorian Association for the Teaching of English
Victorian Commercial Teachers' Association
Australian Council for Educational Leaders
Victorian Institute of Teaching
Australian Association for Research in Education
Australian Association for the Teaching of English
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment