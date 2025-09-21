$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-21 07:06:12
  • Lecturer in Education, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Hugh Gundlach is a lecturer and researcher in the Faculty of Education, The University of Melbourne.
In addition to lecturing and working as a secondary school teacher, Hugh has performed research and consulting work in the sport, racing, entertainment, tourism and education industries.

He was named as one of the Australian Council for Educational Leaders' New Voices in Educational Leadership Research in 2023. In 2024 he was one of the ABC's Top 5 Media Residency positions for Humanities. He is the 2025 recipient of the University of Melbourne's Faculty of Eductaion Award for Excellence in Early Career Research Achievements.

Experience
  • 2018–present Lecturer in Education, The University of Melbourne
  • 2020–present English Teacher, High School
  • 2018–2019 Education Officer, Victorian Association for the Teaching of English
  • 2017–2018 Lecturer, Ducere Global Business School
  • 2014–2017 English Teacher, High School
  • 2006–2013 Lecturer in Management and Marketing, The University of Melbourne
  • 2011–2012 Research and Insights Analyst, IER Pty Ltd
Education
  • 2022 University of Melbourne, Doctorate of Philosophy (Education)
  • 2016 University of Melbourne, Master of Education (Educational Management)
  • 2014 University of Melbourne, Master of Teaching (Secondary)
  • 2013 University of Melbourne, Postgraduate Diploma of Teaching
  • 2012 RMIT University, Master of Commerce
  • 2011 RMIT University, Master of Business Administration
  • 2009 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Arts/Diploma of Modern Languages
  • 2007 University of Melbourne, Bachelor of Commerce (Honours - Management & Marketing)
Publications
  • 2025 Whose stories are told? Indigenous voices in the VCE Literature curriculum, Idiom
  • 2025 Cinematic Portrayals of Music Teachers 1940 – 2025: An Analytical Study and Database, Journal of Research in Music Education
  • 2025 What really influences teacher attrition, migration, and retention?, The Australian Educational Researcher
  • 2024 Workload and wellbeing the key to a sustainable English teacher workforce, Idiom
  • 2024 A Meta-analysis of the Antecedents of Teacher Turnover and Retention, Educational Research Review
  • 2023 Rethinking teacher turnover in Australian schools, Australian Educational Leader
  • 2023 Becoming a teacher researcher, Idiom
  • 2023 Mentoring to retain early career teachers, Australian Educational Leader
  • 2023 Sustaining English teachers in their work: the role of job crafting, Australian Journal of English Education
  • 2021 Supporting early career English teachers during and after initial teacher education, Idiom
  • 2020 Beyond the text response essay: Alternative writing tasks, Literacy Learning: The Middle Years
  • 2020 Teacher perceptions of quality criterion referenced rubrics in practice, Literacy Learning: The Middle Years
  • 2018 What initial teacher educators can do to reduce early career teacher attrition, Idiom
  • 2012 Authenticity: Further theoretical and practical development, Journal of Brand Management
Grants and Contracts
  • 2024 Project Development Seed Fund Role: Researcher Funding Source: Melbourne Data Analytics Platform
  • 2023 Classroom Research Seed Funding Role: Academic Partner Funding Source: Australian Association for the Teaching of English
  • 2018 Strengthening Teachers Initiative Role: Researcher Funding Source: Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, Government of Victoria
Professional Memberships
  • Victorian Association for the Teaching of English
  • Victorian Commercial Teachers' Association
  • Australian Council for Educational Leaders
  • Victorian Institute of Teaching
  • Australian Association for Research in Education
  • Australian Association for the Teaching of English

