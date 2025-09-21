Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab League Chief Welcomes UK, Canadian, Australian Recognitions Of Palestine State


2025-09-21 07:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad AbulGheit welcomed on Sunday the announcement by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
AbulGheit said on his account on the (X) platform that the recognition corrects a historical error that lasted for years and aligns with the demands of those nations' peoples in supporting the Palestinian people legitimate right to independence and a life of dignity.
These recognitions come a day before the conference to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly under Saudi-French chairmanship, where several countries, led by France, are expected to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine. (end)
