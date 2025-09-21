Arab League Chief Welcomes UK, Canadian, Australian Recognitions Of Palestine State
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad AbulGheit welcomed on Sunday the announcement by the governments of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to officially recognize the State of Palestine.
AbulGheit said on his account on the (X) platform that the recognition corrects a historical error that lasted for years and aligns with the demands of those nations' peoples in supporting the Palestinian people legitimate right to independence and a life of dignity.
These recognitions come a day before the conference to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly under Saudi-French chairmanship, where several countries, led by France, are expected to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine. (end)
mm
AbulGheit said on his account on the (X) platform that the recognition corrects a historical error that lasted for years and aligns with the demands of those nations' peoples in supporting the Palestinian people legitimate right to independence and a life of dignity.
These recognitions come a day before the conference to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly under Saudi-French chairmanship, where several countries, led by France, are expected to announce their recognition of the State of Palestine. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment