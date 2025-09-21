Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Deputy PM Meets Singapore Amb. On Bilateral Issues


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitآ's First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah on Sunday received Singaporeآ's non-resident Ambassador to Kuwait Abu Bakar Bin Mohd Nor to discuss issues of mutual interest.
The ministry said the talks focused on partnerships to improve efficiency and information exchange among authorities. Sheikh Fahad reaffirmed Kuwaitآ's commitment to strengthening ties with friendly nations through continued cooperation to promote security and stability.(end)
