MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project, today announced that it has surpassed $14 million in presale funding, supported by more than 13,500 early investors. The milestone has begun appearing in Bitcoin and XRP market coverage, where the project is being mentioned alongside broader altcoin updates.









Presale Progress in Numbers



Capital raised: $14 million+



Investors: 13,500+ to date



Allocation sold: 75% completed

Launch price:

Each presale stage reduces available supply, creating structured demand that mirrors strategies seen in earlier successful token launches.





Bitcoin and XRP as Market Backdrop

Bitcoin remains the anchor of the digital asset market, while XRP drives narratives in global payments. Coverage of these leading assets is now beginning to include MAGACOIN FINANCE as commentary expands to presales with measurable fundraising momentum.





Why Coverage Is Expanding



Fundraising achievement – $14 million milestone.



Scarcity-driven rollout.

Mentions in Bitcoin and XRP press updates.



Conclusion

Bitcoin and XRP dominate crypto market coverage, but the addition of MAGACOIN FINANCE to these discussions reflects how strong presale achievements are positioning new entrants for visibility in 2025.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project designed to combine cultural relevance with scalable blockchain utility. With strong early-stage traction, a growing community, and scarcity-driven tokenomics, the project aims to position itself as one of the leading altcoin entrants of 2025.

Learn more:

Website:

Access: /acces

Twitter/X:

Telegram:

