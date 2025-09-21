Allscale Invoice Launches: The First Feature In Allscale's Stablecoin OS

AllScale launches AllScale Invoice, enabling freelancers, creators, and AI agents to send invoices and get paid instantly in stablecoins.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AllScale, the stablecoin operating system built for global micro businesses, is proud to announce the launch of AllScale Invoice, its first live feature designed to accelerate the real-world adoption of stablecoins. Built for small businesses, content creators, freelancers, and AI agents, AllScale Invoice enables users to send professional invoices and receive instant payments in stablecoins.AllScale Invoice represents a critical step toward solving the“last mile” of stablecoin infrastructure: making stablecoin-powered financial tools accessible, compliant, and invisible to end users.AllScale Invoice: Key Features- Fast Onboarding: Anyone can create an account and start invoicing within 30 seconds, with no upfront KYC required.- Universal Payments: Users can receive USDT or USDC instantly, regardless of how their clients choose to pay.- Gasless, Keyless Experience: Thanks to built-in account abstraction and an EIP-7702 paymaster, users never need to manage private keys or pay gas fees.- Self-Custodial Security: AllScale's smart contract wallet is fully programmable, secured by passkeys, and owned by the user at all times.- Cross-Chain Interoperability: Stablecoin payments are chain-agnostic, enabling seamless settlement and built-in on/off-ramps for non-crypto clients- Designed for Humans and AI Agents Alike: AllScale's system is designed to support autonomous agents, enabling them to participate in the global economy without permissioned intermediaries.Early Access and RewardsEarly adopters of AllScale Invoice will earn AllScale Points, which unlock product perks, exclusive features, and upcoming ecosystem benefits.Start invoicing today: allscale

