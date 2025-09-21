Congressional Progressive Caucus Moves to Stop U.S. Arms Transfers to Israel
(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move, the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), one of the largest groups in the U.S. House of Representatives, has voted to back legislation designed to halt U.S. arms shipments to Israel amid the genocide in Gaza, according to reports.
Representing nearly 100 members, the CPC endorsed the Block the Bombs Act, which seeks to suspend deliveries of bunker buster bombs, 2,000-pound bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), 120mm tank rounds, and 155mm artillery shells until Israel ceases human rights abuses.
“The United States cannot continue to send bombs we know will be used to commit terrible atrocities in Gaza,” said CPC Chair Rep. Greg Casar in a statement, as reported exclusively by Zeteo, a U.S.-based new media outlet.
Spearheaded by Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez, the bill targets the most destructive weaponry deployed in the conflict. Ramirez emphasized, “The Block the Bombs bill is the first step toward oversight and accountability for the murder of children with US-made, taxpayer-funded weapons. In the face of authoritarian leaders perpetrating a genocidal campaign, Block the Bombs is the minimum action Congress must take.”
Before the CPC’s endorsement, 50 members had already signed onto the legislation. Earlier this year in July, a record one-quarter of the Senate—including half of the Democratic caucus—voted to block weapon sales to Israel, signaling growing dissent amid intensified Israeli military operations in Gaza and neighboring countries such as Yemen.
The CPC’s leadership team includes notable figures such as Deputy Chair Ilhan Omar, Whip Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, and Vice Chairs Ro Khanna, Delia Ramirez, Mark Takano, Rashida Tlaib, Lateefah Simon, and Jared Huffman, according to a report from Drop Site News on the American social media platform X.
Journalist Ryan Grim highlighted the significance of the CPC’s stance on X, stating, “Historically, the CPC had resisted weighing in at all on Israel because so many of its members were ‘progressive except for Palestine.’ That era is fading, this endorsement is a major signal.”
This move comes amid escalating global condemnation. The U.S. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, along with numerous countries, international organizations, and experts on genocide and the Holocaust, has classified Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as genocide.
Meanwhile, pro-Palestine advocates, labor unions, athletes, celebrities, and human rights organizations have launched boycotts targeting Israeli institutions linked to the ongoing conflict.
Representing nearly 100 members, the CPC endorsed the Block the Bombs Act, which seeks to suspend deliveries of bunker buster bombs, 2,000-pound bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), 120mm tank rounds, and 155mm artillery shells until Israel ceases human rights abuses.
“The United States cannot continue to send bombs we know will be used to commit terrible atrocities in Gaza,” said CPC Chair Rep. Greg Casar in a statement, as reported exclusively by Zeteo, a U.S.-based new media outlet.
Spearheaded by Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez, the bill targets the most destructive weaponry deployed in the conflict. Ramirez emphasized, “The Block the Bombs bill is the first step toward oversight and accountability for the murder of children with US-made, taxpayer-funded weapons. In the face of authoritarian leaders perpetrating a genocidal campaign, Block the Bombs is the minimum action Congress must take.”
Before the CPC’s endorsement, 50 members had already signed onto the legislation. Earlier this year in July, a record one-quarter of the Senate—including half of the Democratic caucus—voted to block weapon sales to Israel, signaling growing dissent amid intensified Israeli military operations in Gaza and neighboring countries such as Yemen.
The CPC’s leadership team includes notable figures such as Deputy Chair Ilhan Omar, Whip Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, and Vice Chairs Ro Khanna, Delia Ramirez, Mark Takano, Rashida Tlaib, Lateefah Simon, and Jared Huffman, according to a report from Drop Site News on the American social media platform X.
Journalist Ryan Grim highlighted the significance of the CPC’s stance on X, stating, “Historically, the CPC had resisted weighing in at all on Israel because so many of its members were ‘progressive except for Palestine.’ That era is fading, this endorsement is a major signal.”
This move comes amid escalating global condemnation. The U.S. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, along with numerous countries, international organizations, and experts on genocide and the Holocaust, has classified Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as genocide.
Meanwhile, pro-Palestine advocates, labor unions, athletes, celebrities, and human rights organizations have launched boycotts targeting Israeli institutions linked to the ongoing conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment