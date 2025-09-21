Enemy Sabotage Groups Constantly Attempt To Infiltrate Kupiansk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Spokesperson for the Operational Strategic Group Dnipro, Viktor Tregubov, said this on air when asked whether Russians were using the pipeline near Kupiansk, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As for the pipeline, I won't comment in detail for now, but at present, they are not using it. Regarding sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs), they are constantly trying to infiltrate the city. These are usually small units-two to five men-but there can be many of them during a single period. They try to exploit their numbers, seep through Ukrainian positions, and once they do, they attempt to occupy buildings and urban areas,” he said.

According to Tregubov, Russian troops sometimes try to disguise themselves in different clothing or use terrain conditions to avoid detection as they attempt to infiltrate.

He stressed that Ukrainian defenders are repelling the constant attempts of small Russian groups to penetrate the city.

“In Kupiansk, Russia is attacking persistently from several directions. And, of course, there are constant attacks with drones, artillery, and everything else they can deploy. The situation is quite difficult. It has already become a frontline city,” he stated.

Responding to a question about the situation in Dobropillia and Pokrovsk and whether changes in enemy behavior are being observed, the spokesperson noted that Ukrainian forces have not yet recorded any significant change.

According to him, Russia continues to rely on the same tactic of mass assaults with small groups.

“In both the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk sectors, there is positive news, which the General Staff reports to the President. In certain areas near Dobropillia, the enemy has overstretched and is suffering for it. Ukrainian forces have liberated some territory, and Russian forces have sustained heavy losses. That tends to happen when the enemy grows overconfident,” Tregubov explained.

He added that the intensity of fighting in the Pokrovsk sector is extremely high.

“In fact, everything I said about Kupiansk applies to Pokrovsk as well-only on an even larger scale, given the size of the agglomeration and the greater concentration of enemy forces gathered around it,” the spokesperson emphasized.

Earlier, Operational Command North stated that the situation in the Kupiansk sector remains tense, with the city being a strategic target for the enemy.

According to Ukrainian forces, Russia had been amassing troops near Radkivka and Holubivka, but the pipeline was damaged and flooded.

