Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pope Leo XIV Urges Ceasefire, Peace for Gaza

2025-09-21 08:39:25
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV voiced the Catholic Church’s unwavering support for Gaza on Sunday, condemning violence, forced displacement, and revenge as Israel steps up its intense offensive in Palestinian territory.

Addressing thousands in St. Peter’s Square after the Angelus prayer, the pope referred to Gaza as a “martyred land,” declaring, “The entire church expresses its solidarity with the brothers and sisters who are suffering in this martyred land.”

Highlighting the urgent need for peace, he stressed: “People need peace.”

His statements come amid Israel’s escalating military campaign in Gaza, where nearly two years of conflict have resulted in over 65,000 deaths and a devastating humanitarian crisis.

The pope has consistently called for an end to violence, urging dialogue, reconciliation, and respect for human dignity as essential for achieving a just and lasting peace.

