Pope Leo XIV Urges Ceasefire, Peace for Gaza
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV voiced the Catholic Church’s unwavering support for Gaza on Sunday, condemning violence, forced displacement, and revenge as Israel steps up its intense offensive in Palestinian territory.
Addressing thousands in St. Peter’s Square after the Angelus prayer, the pope referred to Gaza as a “martyred land,” declaring, “The entire church expresses its solidarity with the brothers and sisters who are suffering in this martyred land.”
Highlighting the urgent need for peace, he stressed: “People need peace.”
His statements come amid Israel’s escalating military campaign in Gaza, where nearly two years of conflict have resulted in over 65,000 deaths and a devastating humanitarian crisis.
The pope has consistently called for an end to violence, urging dialogue, reconciliation, and respect for human dignity as essential for achieving a just and lasting peace.
Addressing thousands in St. Peter’s Square after the Angelus prayer, the pope referred to Gaza as a “martyred land,” declaring, “The entire church expresses its solidarity with the brothers and sisters who are suffering in this martyred land.”
Highlighting the urgent need for peace, he stressed: “People need peace.”
His statements come amid Israel’s escalating military campaign in Gaza, where nearly two years of conflict have resulted in over 65,000 deaths and a devastating humanitarian crisis.
The pope has consistently called for an end to violence, urging dialogue, reconciliation, and respect for human dignity as essential for achieving a just and lasting peace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment