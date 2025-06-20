Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Burger King Operator Restaurant Brands Asia Eyes Trend Reversal: SEBI RA Orchid Research Sees Over 30% Upside

Burger King Operator Restaurant Brands Asia Eyes Trend Reversal: SEBI RA Orchid Research Sees Over 30% Upside


2025-06-20 03:10:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Restaurant Brands Asia, which operates Burger King in India, has shown signs of recovery in the past few months, noted SEBI-registered analyst Orchid Research.

Although the stock has generally been in a downtrend since its December 2020 listing, it attempted to break above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) on Thursday, suggesting a possible shift in long-term momentum, the analyst added.

Restaurant Brands Asia stock has declined nearly 30% since its listing, but has seen a rebound of over 28% in the past three months.

A breakout over the ₹85-87 resistance zone could see the stock surge to ₹110 in the next few months, the analyst said while cautioning a stoploss below ₹73 on a closing basis.

The company's net loss narrowed in Q4 FY25, while revenue climbed 6% due to the addition of 58 Burger King outlets.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

RBA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:46 a.m. IST on June 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

At the time of writing, the stock was up 1.2% at ₹79.5. Year-to-date (YTD), its shares have gained 6.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN20062025007385015968ID1109699392

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search