Burger King Operator Restaurant Brands Asia Eyes Trend Reversal: SEBI RA Orchid Research Sees Over 30% Upside

Restaurant Brands Asia, which operates Burger King in India, has shown signs of recovery in the past few months, noted SEBI-registered analyst Orchid Research.

Although the stock has generally been in a downtrend since its December 2020 listing, it attempted to break above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) on Thursday, suggesting a possible shift in long-term momentum, the analyst added.

Restaurant Brands Asia stock has declined nearly 30% since its listing, but has seen a rebound of over 28% in the past three months.

A breakout over the ₹85-87 resistance zone could see the stock surge to ₹110 in the next few months, the analyst said while cautioning a stoploss below ₹73 on a closing basis.

The company's net loss narrowed in Q4 FY25, while revenue climbed 6% due to the addition of 58 Burger King outlets.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

RBA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:46 a.m. IST on June 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

At the time of writing, the stock was up 1.2% at ₹79.5. Year-to-date (YTD), its shares have gained 6.5%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.