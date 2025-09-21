Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Kickboxing Team Shines At European Championship In Italy

2025-09-21 07:05:09
(MENAFN- AzerNews) From September 12 to 21, the European Kickboxing Championship under the WAKO version for youth, juniors, and cadets took place in the Italian city of Lido di Jesolo, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's national team delivered an impressive performance, winning 5 gold, 6 silver, and 10 bronze medals. Competing among athletes from 41 countries, the team secured 14th place in the overall medal standings.

In addition to the athletes' success, Azerbaijan was represented on the refereeing panel. National and international referee Sabina Qiyasova not only achieved the prestigious International A Category referee status but was also honored as the“Best Female Ring Referee” of the championship.

