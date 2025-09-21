Kuwait Affirms Int'l Peace Day Embodies Values Of Dialogue, Tolerance
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that the State of Kuwait marked the International Peace Day, which embodied values of dialogue and tolerance.
In a statement, the Ministry indicated that Kuwait called on the international community to reinforce the culture of peace and coexistence among nations.
It reiterated Kuwait's firm commitment to cooperation with the UN and the international community to bolster the tenets of international law and the UN Charter in resolving conflicts peacefully, through active cooperation in the field of international humanitarian work to ensure stability of future generations. (end)
nmo
