Bilaraby Initiative Participates In Qatar Foundation's QIYADA Conference

Doha, Qatar: As part of the QIYADA Conference, Qatar Foundation's BilAraby Initiative hosted two dialogue sessions on September 19 and 20 at Multaqa (Education City Student Centre).

The first session, moderated by Buthaina Abdul Jalil, was titled,“How to Revive and Maintain a Strong Muslim Identity that Contributes to Modern, Pluralistic Societies.”

It featured Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Harmi, educational expert, consultant, and media professional; Engineer Fida Al-Din Yahya, media professional and content creator; and Muthanna Amer Al-Shanfari, an Omani thinker and media professional.

The second session, moderated by Nadia Darwich, was titled,“Equipping Muslim Youth with the Tools, Knowledge, Network, and Confidence to Embody the Ideals of Prophetic Leadership, Positively Influencing their Communities and the Wider World.”

Speakers included Dr. Abu Bakr Mousa Abdullah, founder and president of the Ajyal Educational Centre, Hussein Habib Al-Sayed, leadership consultant and trainer and Sozan Zaghmout, Consultant – Office of the Minister of Education and Higher Education.

Hisham Nourin, Executive Director, Strategic Initiatives and Programmes at Qatar Foundation, said the sessions aimed to create spaces for youth to articulate the challenges they face in diverse societies, while equipping them with the intellectual and practical tools needed to positively impact their communities, both locally and globally.

“By promoting values of responsibility, initiative, and meaningful engagement, the initiative seeks to strike a balance between authenticity and modernity, nurturing a generation that remains true to its identity while actively contributing to a changing world,” he said.

