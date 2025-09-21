Pakistan Affirms Strategic Defense Alliance with Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the country’s nuclear resources will "absolutely" be accessible as part of a newly established mutual defense accord with Saudi Arabia.
Nevertheless, he emphasized that the agreement is a “purely defensive” collaboration, crafted to guarantee collective safety.
The defense pact was officially endorsed in Riyadh on Wednesday by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
During a Thursday night appearance on a Pakistani television broadcaster, Asif referred to the deal as an “umbrella” arrangement, explaining: “If either country is attacked, we will respond jointly."
A joint announcement released following the signing noted: “This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression.”
The agreement clearly states that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”
While not identifying any particular adversary, Asif underlined, "We did not name anyone, but whoever commits aggression will face a united response. This is a defensive agreement.”
When asked if Saudi Arabia would be protected under Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, Asif responded: “What we have, our capabilities, will absolutely be available under this pact.”
