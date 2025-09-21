NHRC Calls On Arab League To Support Efforts To Hold Israel Accountable Over Aggression Against Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, and member of the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRI), called on General Secretariat of the League of Arab States to support NHRC's regional and international efforts to expose the grave Israeli violations committed in context of the aggression against Qatar, and to amplify voices of victims before all international and regional human rights bodies and mechanisms.

During a meeting of the Arab Network delegation with Secretary-General of the Arab League, H E Dr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Al Attiyah stressed the importance of the League's backing for accountability and investigation efforts, including prosecuting those responsible for serious human rights violations and crimes and ensuring they do not escape punishment. She highlighted the dangers of violations resulting from the Israeli aggression, which targeted a populated area that included schools and diplomatic missions.

The meeting, held in Cairo, was attended by ANNHRI President, H E Samar Haj Hassan, Secretary-General of the Arab Network, H E Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali, and heads of human rights bodies and centres from several Arab countries. Al Attiyah urged the League to support the outcomes of the Arab Network's extraordinary General Assembly, which took place on Tuesday.

She explained that immediately after the attacks on Qatar, NHRC sent urgent appeals to trigger international action against the aggression. Letters were addressed to Secretary-General of the United Nations, H E Antonio Guterres; UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, H E Volker Turk; President of UN Human Rights Council, H E Jurg Lauber; as well as the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions and its four regional networks.

Communications were also sent to leading international and regional human rights organisations, including ILO, HRW, Amnesty International, OIC, Penal Reform International, International Federation of Journalists, and UNDP.

Al Attiyah affirmed that this aggression also constitutes a flagrant violation of international law provisions related to protection of civilians, and of international human rights law, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees children's right to protection and safety.

She noted that the Israeli attack on Qatar caused humanitarian tragedies and severe material damage, in addition to deep psychological impacts on civilians - particularly women and children - turning residential areas into zones of fear and terror. - QNA