Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Israel’s Opposition Parties Shape Unified Forum

2025-09-21 05:10:36
(MENAFN) Leaders of Israel’s opposition parties revealed on Saturday that they have created a joint forum designed to enhance political collaboration against the ruling coalition and to define the blueprint for a prospective government.

The declaration came after a gathering of opposition leader Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beiteinu party head Avigdor Lieberman, and fellow opposition figures Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan.

In a collective statement following the discussions, the leaders indicated their agreement to make the newly established Party Leaders Forum a permanent institution and to convene its next session immediately after Yom Kippur—the Jewish Day of Atonement, which begins on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 1 and concludes on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 2.

The statement outlined that the forum will form a committee responsible for drafting the foundational principles of a potential government.

These principles are set to include the preparation of a new constitution, the enforcement of universal service, and the preservation of Israel’s identity as a “Jewish, democratic and Zionist” state.

The opposition figures also mentioned that former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz are anticipated to participate in the forum’s next session.

The announcement emphasized that the forum’s central objective is to “tighten the ranks within the opposition in preparation for the next political phase.”

