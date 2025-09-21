UK-U.S. Historic Deal Set to Create 15,000 Job
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Thursday that the landmark £250 billion ($338.8 billion) investment deal signed between the UK and the US marks the largest of its kind in British history. The agreement is set to create 15,000 new jobs across multiple regions, including Belfast, Birmingham, and Hartlepool, among others.
Addressing a gathering of business leaders at Chequers, the official residence of the UK Prime Minister in Aylesbury, Starmer highlighted the strength of the US-UK relationship, calling it the cornerstone of shared security, freedom, and economic prosperity.
"Together, we support over 2.5 million jobs in both our countries," Starmer said, underscoring the importance of the US as the UK's largest trading partner. "It is the biggest investment package of its kind in British history. It means a life-changing investment across the UK. We expect it to create 15,000 jobs in Belfast, Birmingham, Hartlepool, the Humber, and well beyond."
Starmer also noted that the UK stands as the only Western country, other than the US, to possess a trillion-dollar technology sector, complemented by world-renowned universities and ranking second only to the US in Nobel Prize laureates.
As part of the deal, Starmer revealed that a new technology cooperation agreement with Donald Trump would soon be signed, with US tech companies set to increase their investments in the UK.
In addition, Starmer referred to a newly signed civil nuclear power agreement, intended to support the ongoing technological "revolution" by meeting the sector's growing energy demands.
For his part, Donald Trump, speaking during the reception, emphasized the deal’s role in catalyzing private sector investments, noting that it had already led to agreements valued at over $350 million. "This will further strengthen our friendship with the UK," he remarked.
Trump also took a moment to praise the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, quipping: "You're taking over the world, Jensen (Nvidia CEO), I don't know what you're doing here."
The US president highlighted that investments in the US are expected to exceed a record $17 trillion this year. He also noted that the US has generated trillions of dollars from tariffs on foreign goods, stating that this approach is the primary method for attracting significant investment to the country.
He also reiterated his commitment to reducing government regulations on businesses, asserting that this would bolster the US economy, which he described as the largest in history.
The UK government has confirmed that the deal will focus on areas including artificial intelligence infrastructure, quantum technologies, civil nuclear energy, telecommunications, and cybersecurity, signaling a future of deepened technological and energy cooperation between the two nations.
