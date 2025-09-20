Nurse-Led Innovations Improve Speed And Safety Of Care At KFSHRC

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre is reinforcing its global presence by aligning nursing practice with internationally recognized standards. Through advanced education, strategic research, and benchmarked clinical excellence, the hospital positions Saudi nursing as a globally relevant and competitively advanced discipline.KFSHRC Jeddah's triple attainment of Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Centre sets it apart as the first hospital in Saudi Arabia, and the only in the GCC, to achieve this milestone. This distinction reflects sustained excellence in nursing leadership, professional development, and measurable patient outcomes.Global recognition extends further with accolades such as the Sigma Award and the Saudi Patient Safety Center's Tertiary Care Hospital Award. These honors underscore the value of nurse-led programs, including the Embracing Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Championship, in improving care and elevating global practice models.The Journal of Nursing Science and Professional Practice, launched by KFSHRC, strengthens the hospital's contribution to international scholarship. Nurses from KFSHRC regularly publish in peer-reviewed journals and present at global forums, reinforcing institutional visibility and strategic engagement in academic medicine.With 1,281 trainees in 2023 alone, KFSHRC is scaling up a new generation of nursing professionals equipped to operate across global systems. By investing in cross-border capabilities and evidence-based innovation, the hospital ensures that its nursing strategy continues to contribute to international healthcare transformation.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has maintained its standing as a global leader in academic medicine, ranking first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th worldwide among the top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year. It has also been named the most valuable healthcare brand in both Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance report. In the same year, KFSHRC earned a place among the World's Best Hospitals and was featured on Newsweek's 2025 list of the World's Best Smart Hospitals.For further information, please visit or contact: ...

