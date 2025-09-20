Business As Unusual Launches Globally Redefining Leadership For Uncertain Times

Business As UNusual

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era defined by disruption, uncertainty and accelerated change, acclaimed transformational leadership expert Dennis Akkerman launches Business as UNusual, a bold new guide for leaders navigating transformation in uncertain times. The book will be available globally via Amazon and across leading bookstores in Southeast Asia.Building on the success of his first book The Naked Leader, Akkerman's latest work is the second in his Leadership Trilogy. Business as UNusual offers a 360-degree roadmap for business transformation, equipping leaders with strategies to align purpose, vision, trust and adaptability across all business functions.“The best leaders are imperfect. They are perfectly aware of that,” says Akkerman.“True leadership today is not about reacting to noise or clinging to outdated methods. It is about transformational thinking, creating environments where people thrive and reframing uncertainty as opportunity.”Early endorsements hail the book as“an excellent guide for leaders in turbulent times” (Doede Vierstra, Chairman Supervisory Board Stedin NV) and“the ultimate business guide for the 21st century” (Karen-Marie Kragelund, Change Catalyst).About the AuthorDennis Akkerman is the Founder and Managing Director of Orbis Business School. With over two decades of experience leading international corporate transformations in more than 30 countries across 4 continents, Akkerman is a sought-after leadership coach, facilitator and keynote speaker. Akkerman has been recognised as a 'True Master of Transformational Leadership' and ranked among the Global Top 25 in Transformational Leadership 2025 (Thinkers360) as well as Top 100 Leaders to Follow in Malaysia (LinkedIN).

