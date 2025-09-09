Saiyaara OTT Release: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's DELETED Scene Goes VIRAL Fans Demand UNCUT Release

Saiyaara OTT release: Mohit Suri's Saiyaara continues to captivate audiences months after release, with a newly surfaced deleted scene and its 50-day milestone reigniting fan passion ahead of its OTT debut

Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara has remained in the spotlight months after its release. The film not only propelled newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into instant stardom but also became one of the year's biggest blockbusters, grossing over ₹570 crore worldwide. With this success, it now ranks among the top five films of 2025.

Just ahead of its expected Netflix release on September 12, an unseen deleted scene surfaced online, creating fresh excitement among fans. The sequence showed Aneet Padda's character, Vaani Batra, retreating to Manali after her Alzheimer's diagnosis. In a poignant flashback, she revisits her happiest moments with Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) in Alibaug. Viewers online have expressed that the omission of this scene lessened the emotional depth of Vaani's arc and limited Aneet's chance to showcase her acting prowess.

So many scenes of Aneet's solo performance were cut, and it's really disappointing. A talented actress like her deserved much more screen time, and taking that away feels like a huge injustice to both her and the audience.#AneetPadda #Saiyaara @yrf @yrftalent @mohit11481 twitter/HZ2WlWyn6Y

- Fariha Oithry (@aneetfied) September 9, 2025

On social media, many users voiced frustration that several of Aneet's solo moments were removed from the theatrical cut. Fans felt that an actress of her talent deserved more screen presence and said that omitting such powerful sequences was unfair to both the performer and the audience. Others urged Netflix to release an extended or uncut version of the film on its OTT platform, calling it the perfect opportunity to restore what was lost in theatres.

The resurfacing of the deleted scene coincided with the film completing 50 days in theatres on September 5. Marking the milestone, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, where they thanked audiences for the love that made their debut journey unforgettable. They reflected that the response reaffirmed their belief that sincerity and love resonate more deeply than anything else in the world.