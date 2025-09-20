Zelensky: Allies 'Wasting Time,' Russia Sanctions Needed
"[US] President [Donald] Trump expects strong action from Europe. I think we are wasting a lot of time if sanctions are not imposed or some steps are not taken, that we very much expect from him," Zelensky told journalists in Kiev and said he plans to pressure Trump to convince all European countries, including Hungary and Slovakia which have been hesitant to stop buying Russian energy, to hit Moscow with sanctions. "Everyone is looking to the United States," he stated.
Zelensky and Trump are expected to meet next week during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Ahead of the talks, Trump said that he will likely have to be present if Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet as they "hate each other."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment