Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: Allies 'Wasting Time,' Russia Sanctions Needed

Zelensky: Allies 'Wasting Time,' Russia Sanctions Needed


2025-09-20 03:08:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Saturday that his country's allies were "wasting time" instead of stepping up sanctions on Russia, Azernews reports.

"[US] President [Donald] Trump expects strong action from Europe. I think we are wasting a lot of time if sanctions are not imposed or some steps are not taken, that we very much expect from him," Zelensky told journalists in Kiev and said he plans to pressure Trump to convince all European countries, including Hungary and Slovakia which have been hesitant to stop buying Russian energy, to hit Moscow with sanctions. "Everyone is looking to the United States," he stated.

Zelensky and Trump are expected to meet next week during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Ahead of the talks, Trump said that he will likely have to be present if Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet as they "hate each other."

MENAFN20092025000195011045ID1110088503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search