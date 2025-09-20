G7 Wants To Take Decisive Action To End The War In Ukraine Canadian Finance Minister

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with Politico .

According to Champagne, the G7 is no longer“in the incremental approach, but ... decisive in order to put an end to the war”. To end Russia's war against Ukraine. The countries of the group are“aligned on ambition and aligned on urgency” on this issue.

Champagne chairs the G7 negotiations between finance ministers, including on controversial plans to use Russian central bank assets frozen abroad to finance Ukraine's military efforts.

It is noted that the loan plan is controversial and raises questions about its compatibility with international law. Champagne did not provide any details about the G7 discussions, but noted that the group is trying to coordinate its actions.

“There are different initiatives, but ... there is a desire to coordinate amongst ourselves and adopt a similar set of policies in action,” said the Canadian Finance Minister.

When asked if Canada could propose its own reparations loan plan, Champagne said,“We're very aligned”.

As reported by Ukrinform, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced amendments to the REPO law on the restoration of Ukraine, which propose to redirect frozen Russian assets held in the U.S. and transfer them to Ukraine every 90 days.