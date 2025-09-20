Enemy Attacked Poltava Region, Hitting Civilian Infrastructure
“There have been hits on civilian infrastructure in the Myrhorod and Poltava districts,” the post says.
According to the head of the region, there are no preliminary casualties. All relevant services are already working to overcome the consequences of the attack.Read also: Injury toll following Russia's strike on gas station in Poltava region rises to five
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of victims of the Russian strike on a gas station in the Poltava region has risen to five.
Photo: Poltava Regional State Administration
