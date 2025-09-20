Find Access To Stop Food Insecurity In Your Community
Food insecurity isn't just about hunger; it's linked to health issues like mental health challenges. Long-term hunger increases the risk of health issues, such as obesity, diabetes and depression. No one should have to choose between paying for food and other essentials, and several groups are committed to providing help.If you need help getting healthy food, there are resources available
VA Food Security Office (FSO) : The FSO supports Veteran health and wellbeing by ensuring food security through data, partnerships, research and education.
Local VA food programs: Some VA locations offer free programs. Contact your local VA for more information. Examples:
Federal nutrition programs: These programs provide food or vouchers for low-income individuals. You can check your eligibility and apply online. Programs include:
Find local distribution sites at Food Finder online.
For more information on this or any nutrition-related topic, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian .
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment