Find Access To Stop Food Insecurity In Your Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With rising food costs, your grocery budget might not stretch as far as it used to. You might skip meals, lack access to fresh food or need financial help. According to the USDA , Veterans are 7.4% more likely than non-Veterans to face food insecurity.

Hunger is linked to health issues

Food insecurity isn't just about hunger; it's linked to health issues like mental health challenges. Long-term hunger increases the risk of health issues, such as obesity, diabetes and depression. No one should have to choose between paying for food and other essentials, and several groups are committed to providing help.

If you need help getting healthy food, there are resources available

VA Food Security Office (FSO) : The FSO supports Veteran health and wellbeing by ensuring food security through data, partnerships, research and education.

Local VA food programs: Some VA locations offer free programs. Contact your local VA for more information. Examples:

Federal nutrition programs: These programs provide food or vouchers for low-income individuals. You can check your eligibility and apply online. Programs include:

Find local distribution sites at Food Finder online.

For more information on this or any nutrition-related topic, contact your local VA to speak with a registered dietitian .

