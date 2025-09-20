Indian Cinema Icon Mohanlal To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

Legendary actor, director and producer Mohanlal will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023, the government of India has announced. The award is the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the announcement on Saturday. He will he awarded at the National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

"On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023." the statement read.

"Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Sept 23, 2025," it added.

Congratulating the 65-year-old actor, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted, "Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala."

"He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come," he said.