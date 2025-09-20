Inter-Club Cricket Tournament Concludes In Logar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A 50-over inter-club cricket tournament, featuring 16 teams, which began 45 days ago, concluded in central Logar province on Saturday, with Himmat team emerging victorious.

Hashmatullah Stanikzai, Director of Cricket, told Pajhwok Afghan News the competition featured 16 teams and Himmat and Afridi teams marched into to the final. Himmat defeated their opponents by 41 runs to claim the title.

The competition was aimed to identify talented players for the provincial team, promote cricket, and foster experience sharing and coordination among enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Karimullah, a player, told Pajhwok he was pleased to participate in the official tournament organized by the Cricket Board and emphasized that professional and competent players should be selected for the provincial team.

He urged the Cricket Board to pay special attention to the development of cricket in the province, including enhancing players' skills, providing proper equipment, and addressing challenges in organizing official matches.

The inter-club cricket tournament is held annually by the Afghanistan Cricket Board at the provincial level to identify talented players for local cricket teams.

