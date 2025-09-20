Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task Explodes: Abhishek Pushes Awez, Amaal's Roar Shakes House!


2025-09-20 08:11:00
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bigg Boss 19 Captaincy Task Explodes: Abhishek Pushes Awez, Amaal's Roar Shakes House! Bigg Boss 19's captaincy task turned violent when Abhishek Bajaj went physical against Awez Darbar. Coordinator Amaal Mallik immediately stepped in, commanding Abhishek to stop. But shockingly, Abhishek defied the order, sparking the biggest showdown yet.

MENAFN20092025007385015968ID1110087863

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search