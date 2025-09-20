Successful Strikes On Russian Oil Refineries Show That We Use More Drones - President

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Regarding oil refineries: we have drones, we know how to produce them. It all depends on the number of drones we use per day. I think the results of recent operations show that we have started to use more drones,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he stressed that the increased number of drones is still insufficient.

“As soon as the number of drones is comparable to that of the Russians, they will feel it in terms of fuel shortages and the number of queues at gas stations. We are seeing this more and more. A little more is getting through. Today, this is only a financial issue,” the President noted.

Unmanned Systems Forces strike Saratov and Novokuybyshevsk oil refineries

According to Zelensky, today the production of long-range drones in Ukraine has reached a level where“everything depends solely on the financing of these weapons.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd has stopped loading oil and has become the third large refinery in Russia to shut down after a series of Ukrainian drone strikes that began two weeks ago and affected at least seven refineries.

