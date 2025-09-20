Azerbaijan's Baku To Host Formula 1 Races Until 2030 (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the racing calendar until 2030, Formula 1's statement said, Trend reports.
The relevant contract was signed between Formula 1 leadership and Baku City Circuit Operations Company.
The current contract was due to expire at the end of the 2026 season.
