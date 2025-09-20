Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku To Host Formula 1 Races Until 2030 (UPDATE)


2025-09-20 08:06:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 15:26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain on the racing calendar until 2030, Formula 1's statement said, Trend reports.

The relevant contract was signed between Formula 1 leadership and Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

The current contract was due to expire at the end of the 2026 season.

