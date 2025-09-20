Brazil's Foreign Tourism Surge Is Real, But Scale Still Trails Rivals
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is on course for a new tourism record in 2025. From January through August, 6.52 million foreign visitors entered the country, a 46.6% jump from the same period last year and already close to 2024's full‐year total.
Argentines led arrivals with about 2.6 million visitors, followed by Chile (about 540,000) and the United States (just over 516,000). São Paulo remained the main gateway, with more than 1.8 million foreign entries.
Spending is rising in tandem. In 2024, inbound travel receipts reached the strongest level since 2009.
By August 2025, foreign visitors had spent roughly 26.4 billion reais ($5 billion), already surpassing 2024's total of 23.7 billion reais-welcome cash flow for hotels, restaurants, guides, and local transport.
Prices helped. The real's sharp 2024 depreciation made Brazil cheaper in dollar terms, boosting demand from nearby markets and some long‐haul travelers.
Brazil's Foreign Tourism Surge Is Real, but Scale Still Trails Rivals
Industry executives also credit more aggressive overseas promotion and a rebuilding international flight network.
Perspective matters. Mexico received around 11 million international tourists by air in the first half of 2025 alone and typically tops 40 million annually across all modes.
The Dominican Republic passed 8 million visitors by August, and Thailand welcomed more than 35 million in 2024 with strong momentum this year.
Brazil's rebound is genuine by its own history, but the overall scale still trails leading destinations.
Policy and access could shape what happens next. Since April 10, 2025, citizens of the United States, Canada, and Australia again need an electronic visa to enter Brazil-an added step for three key long‐haul markets.
Connectivity is improving but not seamless; several secondary long‐haul routes and cross‐border regional links remain thin, and travel between Brazilian cities can still be time‐consuming.
Why this matters: Brazil is winning more visitors and more spending, especially from South America, and that is lifting jobs and local businesses.
To compete head-to-head with the world's biggest tourism hubs, Brazil must keep travel costs competitive and expand direct international links.
It must also simplify entry where feasible and improve on-the-ground logistics so visitors can move easily beyond the classic Rio–São Paulo–Iguaçu circuit
