Zelensky: Counterattack On Dobropillia Results In 330 Km2 Under Ukrainian Control

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding our counteroffensive actions in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas. The Russians wanted to surround us, but it is our Armed Forces that are doing everything there to destroy the enemy. Today, about 330 kilometers are under our control, 160 have been liberated, and more than 170 have been cleared of the enemy," Zelensky said.

He forecasts that the enemy will focus its main efforts in this sector.

“We understand that this is where they will now transfer their personnel to secure their positions. They have been constantly adding to their forces there because this was their main offensive – the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk sectors. And now they have brought in the 61st Marine Brigade, realizing that they are losing a large number of their troops,” the President said.

He noted that he considers such actions by the Defense Forces to be a success.

“It is not easy to talk about success when we are defending ourselves, but I believe that this is a success for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the President concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 18, while in the Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had thwarted a Russian offensive operation in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia area Zelensky emphasized that Russian losses since the start of the Defense Forces' counteroffensive operation in the Pokrovsk area alone have already exceeded 2,500 in recent weeks, with more than 1,300 Russians killed.

