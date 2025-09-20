Alex Villas Group Among Bali's Top‐5 Developers

Bali, Indonesia - Alex Villas Group, an international developer and investment holding, proudly reaffirms its position as one of Bali's top‐five real estate developers. This reputation is built on impressive performance, the scale of delivered projects, and a unique approach to working with investors.

Market data and client feedback highlight the key advantages that set Alex Villas Group apart:



Unprecedented experience and scale. With a portfolio including more than 23,000 m2 of completed properties, over 200 residential units, and 8 completed complexes, the company demonstrates not only scale but consistent delivery.

Vertically integrated model. Alex Villas Group operates its own ecosystem spanning construction, property management, brokerage, furniture production, and technology. This enables complete control over every project stage, ensuring top quality and on‐schedule delivery.

Focus on yield and reliability. The company targets returns of 10% to 16% per annum, backed by successful management of 200+ units and experience serving 90,000+ guests. International service standard. With offices in Bali, a team of 250+ full‐time professionals serves clients from 17 countries in 8 languages, providing transparency and security at every step of the investment journey.



“Trust, transparency, and long‐term partnership are the three pillars of our success,” says Alex Shtefan, founder of Alex Villas Group.“We don't just build homes; we create lasting value for our investors, offering a full cycle of services - from land selection and legal support to ongoing management and stable income generation.”

Investor testimonials



“Invested in a townhouse. The asset delivers a 14% annual ROI in USD with zero involvement.” - investor from China.

“Initially had doubts, but the process was transparent. Resold the villa after 1 year, locking in 39% net returns, plus additional rental income during ownership. The sale was quick and hassle‐free.” - investor from New York. “I like Alex Villas' model: you invest and it just works. I don't spend time on tenants, repairs, or operations - the team handles it. Achieved a 15% ROI over the holding period.” - investor from France.



Alex Villas Group invites potential investors and partners to explore its projects and track record to see the reliability and high quality of the solutions offered.

