Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cyber-Attack Disrupts Operations At Berlin Airport


2025-09-20 05:03:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Berlin Brandenburg Airport was targeted with a cyber-attack early on Saturday affecting the air facility digital systems and causing flights' delay.
The airport said in a statement that the communication disruption caused issues, with passengers waiting in lines longer than the regular, in addition to delay of boarding and baggage handling.
It indicated that the airport's affected system is also operated at other European airports. (end)
