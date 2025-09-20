(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India DigiComm Marketing Services LLP (DigiComm) has been awarded the prestigious title of 'Digital Marketing Agency of the Year' at the 17th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2025 - NORTH, held at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. The award is among India's most respected industry recognitions, spotlighting leadership, innovation, design, technology, and marketing excellence across the real estate and allied sectors.

DigiComm, the Digital Venture of ICCPL Group, Wins Digital Marketing Agency of the Year

DigiComm, the digital marketing arm of ICCPL Group, has established a strong reputation since its inception in 2017 by providing comprehensive digital marketing solutions, including SEO, SMO, and content marketing, as well as ORM, Lead Generation, and Website Development. Its diverse clientele spans through real estate, Hospitality, E-commerce, Education, and Automobile Sector, making it one of India's most dynamic digital-first agencies in India. The recognition underscores DigiComm's role in shaping brand narratives in an evolving digital ecosystem.



Commenting on the win, Dushyant Sinha, Founder of DigiComm Marketing Services LLP , said,“This win reaffirms our position as a leading communications and marketing agency in the country today. We have always been a leading and one of the most reputed PR firms since our inception as ICCPL group in 2011, and when we ventured into the digital marketing space with DigiComm in 2017, our vision was to provide a platform to communicate with a larger audience and help ease the transformation of communications from offline to online! Today, we can proudly say that through our multiple divisions under our communications platform, we are able to service our clients better and meet their expectations more efficiently.”



Shrey Gupta, Associate Director, Digicomm Marketing Services LLP , added,“This award is very special for us at Digicomm because it validates the belief we started with, that digital marketing has to be more than just promotions, it has to create real impact for clients. Over the years, we've endeavoured to combine creativity with strategy, creating digital solutions that are both innovative and results-driven. We see this recognition as a team win, because it's our passion and consistency that have brought us here. It also motivates us to keep evolving with the industry and stay ahead of the curve for our clients.”



This recognition marks a defining moment in DigiComm's journey, reinforcing its position as one of India's leading digital-first agencies. With a clear focus on innovation, creativity, and measurable outcomes, the company is committed to scaling new heights and setting benchmarks in digital marketing excellence.



About DigiComm

Founded in 2017, DigiComm is the digital wing of ICCPL. It offers end-to-end digital marketing solutions (SEO, SMO, ORM, Content Marketing, Lead Generation, Website Development and much more) for multiple sectors, including real estate, hospitality, e-commerce, education, and automobile. Over the past eight years, DigiComm has served more than 250 clients and executed over 150 successful campaigns. Its mission is to deliver transformative digital solutions that enhance reach, visibility, brand recognition, and conversions. It was also awarded the Best Digital Marketing Agency of the Year at The Corporate Titans Awards, held in Mumbai in 2022, and recognised as the Digital Marketing Company of the Year by Silicon India in 2020.