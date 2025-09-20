Erdogan: Meeting With Trump Will Be Helpful For Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington next week would be helpful to end regional wars and conflicts.
In remarks posted on Saturday on the Turkish website, "in sosyal," Erdogan said the meeting "with my friend," the US president, would deal with a host of issues related commerce, investments and defense industries "with our ally the United States with which we are bonded with comprehensive strategic relations."
Erdogan said he was certain that the planned summit would contribute to the efforts for ending the wars and strifes in the region "within the framework of the joint vision for global peace."
Trump declared on Friday he would host Erdogan at the White House next Thursday. (end)
