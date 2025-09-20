Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Price Drops To USD 71.53 Pb -- KPC

Kuwait Crude Oil Price Drops To USD 71.53 Pb -- KPC


2025-09-20 05:03:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil moved down by USD 1.13 to reach USD 71.53 per barrel on Friday compared with USD 72.66 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
Brent futures lost 76 cents dropping to USD 66.68 pb and the West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 89 cents, settling at USD 62.68 pb. (end)
