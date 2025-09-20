Kuwait Crude Oil Price Drops To USD 71.53 Pb -- KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil moved down by USD 1.13 to reach USD 71.53 per barrel on Friday compared with USD 72.66 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
Brent futures lost 76 cents dropping to USD 66.68 pb and the West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 89 cents, settling at USD 62.68 pb. (end)
km
Brent futures lost 76 cents dropping to USD 66.68 pb and the West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 89 cents, settling at USD 62.68 pb. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment