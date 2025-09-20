Trump Warns Putin Of 'Big Trouble' After Russian Jets Enter Estonian Airspace Says 'I Don't Love It'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying there“could be big trouble” after three Russian fighter jets illegally entered Estonian airspace in what officials described as a“reckless” and“brazen” act of intimidation.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he would soon be briefed by aides on the reported incursion.“I don't love it,” he remarked.“I don't like when that happens. It could be big trouble, but I'll let you know later.”

The development marks one of the most serious cross-border incidents involving a NATO member state since the war in Ukraine began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

According to Estonia's Foreign Ministry, three Russian fighter aircraft entered the country's airspace without permission on Friday, remaining there for 12 minutes before departing.

Estonia swiftly summoned a Russian diplomat to lodge a formal protest, condemning the breach as a violation of its sovereignty.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna labelled the incident“unprecedentedly brazen”, revealing that while there had been four airspace violations this year, the scale and nature of this latest intrusion was far more serious.

“Today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen,” Tsahkna stated.

The incident came just a week after NATO forces downed Russian drones over Poland, raising concerns that the conflict in Ukraine could spill over into neighbouring countries.

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur announced that the government had triggered consultations under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, a clause that allows member states to seek collective discussions when they feel their security is threatened.

Taking to social media platform X, Pevkur wrote that Estonia's airspace had been“violated yet again”, stressing the need for a united response from allies.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the North Atlantic Council - the alliance's top political decision-making body - will convene early next week to discuss the incident in detail.

Article 4 is rarely invoked and highlights the seriousness of the situation. It states:“The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened.”

The violation of Estonian airspace has heightened tensions across Europe, particularly among Baltic states and Poland, who have been staunch supporters of Ukraine throughout the war.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, described the breach as“an extremely dangerous provocation” and urged allies not to show weakness.

“On our side, we see that we must show no weakness because weakness is something that invites Russia to do more,” Kallas warned.“They are increasingly more dangerous - not only to Ukraine, but also to all the countries around Russia .”

The incursion follows a string of similar incidents, including Russian drones crashing in NATO territory. However, Estonia's government described Friday's event as the most direct and aggressive violation yet.

While NATO has so far avoided direct confrontation with Russia, experts fear that repeated provocations could trigger a wider regional conflict.

Russia's actions over Poland and now Estonia have sparked urgent conversations within the alliance about how to respond without escalating the war.

For now, Trump's strong words signal Washington DC's growing concer n. The U.S. has long been NATO's leading military power and a key backer of Ukraine, but diplomatic channels between Moscow and Western capitals have largely broken down.

As NATO allies prepare to meet next week, the question remains: will this incident mark a turning point in the West's response to Russia's increasingly bold military manoeuvres near its borders?